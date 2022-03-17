Feinstein, Padilla Applaud Confirmation of Judges to California District Courts

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla (both D-Calif.) today released the following statement after the Senate confirmed Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California and Judge Fred Slaughter to the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California:

“Judges Corley and Slaughter will make excellent additions to California’s district courts and we’re pleased the Senate has confirmed them. We supported their nominations because they both bring a wealth of experience to the federal bench.

“California’s district courts have some of the highest caseloads in the country. Adding these two highly qualified judges to the courts will help alleviate some of the strain.

“But more importantly, California is gaining two exceptional legal minds who understand the important role the judiciary plays in people’s lives. We are proud to have supported these judges and look forward to working with our colleagues to fill the remaining vacancies in our federal courts.”

Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley : Nominee for the United States District Court for the Northern District of California

Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley has served as a Magistrate Judge on the United States District Court for the Northern District of California since 2011. From 2009 to 2011, Judge Corley was a partner at Kerr & Wagstaffe LLP, a San Francisco law firm that specializes in civil litigation. From 1998 to 2009, she served as a career law clerk for Judge Charles Breyer on the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.





From 1994 to 1997, Judge Corley was a litigation associate at Coblentz, Patch, Duffy and Bass in San Francisco, where she practiced civil and criminal litigation. From 1992 to 1994, Judge Corley was a litigation associate at Goodwin Procter LLP in Boston. She served as a law clerk for Judge Robert Keeton on the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts from 1991 to 1992.





Judge Corley received her J.D., magna cum laude, from Harvard Law School in 1991 and her B.A., with high distinction, from the University of California at Berkeley in 1988.

Judge Fred W. Slaughter : Nominee for the United States District Court for the Central District of California

Judge Fred W. Slaughter has served as a California Superior Court Judge on the Superior Court of Orange County since 2014. From 2002 to 2014, Judge Slaughter served as an Assistant United States Attorney in the criminal sections of three federal districts in the Ninth Circuit: the Central District of California from 2004 to 2008 and from 2010 to 2014; the District of Oregon from 2008 to 2010; and the District of Arizona from 2002 to 2004.





While working in the Central District of California, Judge Slaughter also served as the Project Safe Neighborhoods Coordinator from 2004 to 2006 and the Deputy Chief for the Santa Ana Branch Office from 2012 to 2013. From 2000 to 2002, Judge Slaughter served as a Deputy City Attorney for the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office. Judge Slaughter served as a law clerk for the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office’s criminal and airport divisions in 1999.





Judge Slaughter received his J.D. from UCLA Law School in 1999 and his B.A. from UCLA in 1996.

###