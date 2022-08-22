Feinstein Statement on Dr. Fauci

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement after Dr. Anthony Fauci announced he was stepping down as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and from his position as President Biden’s chief medical advisor at the end of the year:

“I want to thank Dr. Fauci for his decades of service at the National Institutes of Health. His scientific expertise and significant experience proved invaluable as he helped steer our country through the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Dr. Fauci has been the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for nearly four decades. During that time, he has advised seven U.S. presidents during multiple public health crises, including the Ebola and Zika virus outbreaks.

“I’m particularly grateful for his leadership during the HIV/AIDS epidemic of the 1980s and 1990s. His early support for funding research on treatments and push to include patient advocates in the process continue to influence clinical trials today.

“As he leaves NIH, I hope Dr. Fauci takes great pride in his legacy of protecting our public health.”

