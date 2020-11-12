Senate Passes Feinstein, Harris Resolution Congratulating Dodgers on World Series Title

Washington—A resolution introduced by Senators Dianne Feinstein and Kamala D. Harris (both D-Calif.) congratulating the Los Angeles Dodgers on winning their seventh World Series title passed the Senate today.

“Congratulations to the Los Angeles Dodgers on winning their seventh World Series title,” Senator Feinstein said. “The resilience of this team under unprecedented circumstances was inspiring and showed what can be done when a group coalesces around one goal. Following the Lakers’ recent NBA Championship, this is another great achievement for Los Angeles and California. Great job to the entire Dodgers team and operation!”

“Congratulations to the Los Angeles Dodgers for winning the 2020 World Series,” Senator Harris said. “Your hard work and commitment has made the city of Los Angeles and the state of California extremely proud.”

The full text of the resolution is available here and below:

Congratulating the Los Angeles Dodgers for winning the 2020 Major League Baseball World Series.

Whereas, on October 27, 2020, the Los Angeles Dodgers (referred to in this preamble as the "Dodgers") defeated the American League Champions, the Tampa Bay Rays, by 3–1 to win the 2020 Major League Baseball World Series in 6 games;

Whereas this marks the seventh World Series championship for the Dodgers franchise and their 6th title since City Council Member Rosalind Wyman helped bring the Dodgers to Los Angeles in 1958;

Whereas, during the 2020 playoffs, the Dodgers defeated the Milwaukee Brewers, the San Diego Padres, the Atlanta Braves, and the Tampa Bay Rays en route to winning the World Series;

Whereas after being down 3 winning games to 1 loss in the 2020 National League Championship Series to the Atlanta Braves, the Dodgers showed true heart and grit by coming back to win the series;

Whereas the Dodgers have won the National League pennant in 3 of the last 4 years;

Whereas the Dodgers completed the shortened 2020 regular season with an impressive overall record of 43–17 to finish first in the National League West Division and with the best regular season record in baseball;

Whereas the opponent of the Dodgers in the 2020 World Series, the Tampa Bay Rays, showed true sportsmanship and respect for the game;

Whereas every member of the 2020 Dodgers roster played a key part in winning a World Series during this unprecedented season, including—

(1) Pedro Bae1z;

(2) Austin Barnes;

(3) Matt Beaty;

(4) Cody Bellinger;

(5) Mookie Betts;

(6) Walker Buehler;

(7) Dylan Floro;

(8) Tony Gonsolin;

(9) Victor Gonza1lez;

(10) Brusdar Graterol;

(11) Enrique Herna1ndez;

(12) Kenley Jansen;

(13) Joe Kelly;

(14) Clayton Kershaw;

(15) Adam Kolarek;

(16) Dustin May;

(17) Max Muncy;

(18) Jake McGee;

(19) Joc Pederson;

(20) AJ Pollock;

(21) Edwin Ri1os;

(22) Corey Seager;

(23) Will Smith;

(24) Chris Taylor;

(25) Blake Treinen;

(26) Justin Turner;

(27) Julio Uri1as; and

(28) Alex Wood;

Whereas Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager—

(1) was named Most Valuable Player for the 2020 World Series; and

(2) batted .400 with 2 home runs, 5 runs batted in, and 6 walks;

Whereas Dodgers ace pitcher Clayton Kershaw finished the 2020 postseason with a 2.93 earned run average in 5 starts, including going 2–0 in the World Series with a 2.31 ERA;

Whereas first-year Dodger Mookie Betts played a central role in the 2020 World Series victory for the Dodgers, including hitting a home run and scoring the go-ahead run in Game 6;

Whereas the City of Los Angeles is now “Titletown, USA” after winning both the 2020 World Series and the 2020 National Basketball Association Championship only 16 days apart;

Whereas Dodgers legend and the “voice of baseball” Vin Scully said it best: “What a year. What a season. What a team.”; and

Whereas Dodgers fans never stopped supporting the team throughout the unprecedented 2020 pandemic season, playing a key role in motivating their team to victory: Now, therefore, be it

Resolved, That the Senate—

(1) congratulates the Los Angeles Dodgers for winning the 2020 Major League Baseball World Series;

(2) recognizes the unprecedented nature of the 2020 baseball season and the commitment of the Los Angeles Dodgers to bringing the Commissioner’s Trophy to Los Angeles; and

(3) respectfully directs the Secretary of the Senate to transmit an enrolled copy of this resolution to—

(A) the chairman and controlling owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Mark Walter;

(B) the president of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Stan Kasten; and

(C) the manager of the 2020 Los Angeles Dodgers, Dave Roberts.

