Feinstein, Daines, Newhouse, Peters Introduce Bipartisan, Bicameral Bill to Boost Efficient, Effective Forest Management

Washington–Senators Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) and Steve Daines (R-Mont.) and Congressmen Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.) and Scott Peters (D-Calif.) today introduced the bipartisan, bicameral Root and Stem Project Authorization Act to facilitate efficient and effective forest management by empowering collaboratives and public-private partnerships.

“I’m pleased to join Senator Daines on his Root and Stem Project Authorization Act. This bill would codify into law the authority of the Forest Service and Interior Department to allow qualified, vetted contractors to prepare environmental analyses for forest management projects. This practice has long been permitted under executive branch regulations, and codifying it will allow critical wildfire mitigation work to move forward on schedule,” Senator Feinstein said.

“Collaboration between the federal government and Montanans is key when it comes to common sense forest management. We should be encouraging public-private partnerships that will find creative and effective solutions to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires, promote healthy forests and protect local communities. Season after season, Montana is facing devastating wildfires. It’s past time we restore active forest management practices,” Senator Daines said.

“Collaborative projects have extraordinary benefits to both local economies and the environment. The Root and Stem Act will be helpful in accelerating these forest management projects to restore federal forests that have suffered from years of poor—or nonexistent—management. I am proud to re-introduce this crucial piece of legislation alongside Rep. Peters and Senators Daines and Feinstein and look forward to restoring healthy forests through efficient and collaborative management,” Congressman Newhouse said.

“The Root & Stem Act will accelerate forest management projects that are smart and rooted in science to protect our ecosystems and climate. As we combat the increasing risks of wildfires and drought due to climate change, bipartisan action to protect our forests and public lands will be more critical than ever. I thank Chairman Newhouse for his partnership on this legislation,” Congress Peters said.

Full text of the bill is available here.

A one page summary of the bill is available here.

