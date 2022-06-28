Feinstein, Padilla: California Must Update Concealed Carry Permit Law

Washington—Senators Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla (both D-Calif.) today called on the California legislature to continue protecting Californians from gun violence by updating the state’s concealed carry permit law after the Supreme Court overturned a similar law in New York.

“California’s rigorous process for acquiring a concealed carry permit has helped save lives,” the senators wrote. “Given the U.S. Supreme Court’s action, it is essential for the legislature to respond swiftly and forcefully to replace California’s concealed carry permitting regime.”

Full text of the letter is available here and follows:

June 28, 2022

The Honorable Toni G. Atkins

President pro Tempore, State Senate

State Capitol, Room 205

Sacramento, CA 95814

The Honorable Anthony Rendon

Speaker, State Assembly

State Capitol, Room 219

Sacramento, CA 95814

Dear Senate President Pro Tempore Atkins and Speaker Rendon:

We are deeply disappointed by last week’s U.S. Supreme Court decision, New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen, which will overturn state efforts to protect Americans from gun violence – such as California’s robust requirements for obtaining a concealed carry permit. We know that you share our frustration with the decision. We commend your efforts to ensure that California is quickly and appropriately responding to the Supreme Court’s decision and we fully support the swift passage of SB 918 to replace the state law called into question by Bruen.

As you know, California has the toughest gun laws in the nation. These laws help protect Californians from the epidemic of gun violence. Invalidating these laws, as the Bruen decision will do, will hamper California’s ability to reduce gun violence.

California’s rigorous process for acquiring a concealed carry permit has helped save lives. Given the U.S. Supreme Court’s action, it is essential for the legislature to respond swiftly and forcefully to replace California’s concealed carry permitting regime.

To that end, we are pleased to see that the legislature, the Attorney General, and the Governor have diligently prepared for this moment and are ready to advance meaningful legislation as soon as this week. Time is of the essence, and revising California’s concealed carry permitting regime is critical in ensuring protections for Californians from gun violence. We thank you for your work and ask you to move forward with this replacement legislation without delay.

Sincerely,

Dianne Feinstein

United States Senator

Alex Padilla

United States Senator

###