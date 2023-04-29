Feinstein on Mass Shooting in Texas

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the mass shooting in Cleveland, Texas:

“Once again we’ve witnessed another horrific mass shooting in the United States. My heart breaks for the five individuals slain by a gunman in an execution-style killing, including an 8-year-old child.

“Five people are dead because an angry individual had easy access to an assault weapon. And the news is constantly filled with headlines about similar tragedies. How many more people have to die before we act?

“We don’t have to accept mass shootings as a way of life in this country. But it will require Republicans to have the courage to stand up to the NRA and pass meaningful legislation.

“I’ve introduced commonsense bills to prohibit the sale of military-style assault weapons, ban high-capacity magazines and expand the use of red-flag laws to keep guns out of the hands of dangerous individuals. Each of these deserves to be debated and voted on.

“There have been 176 mass shootings in the United States this year alone. We can’t let this bloodshed continue. It’s time for Congress to act.”

