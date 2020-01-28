Feinstein on Impeachment Trial, Need for Bolton Testimony

Washington—Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the need to hear from John Bolton in the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump:

“President Trump’s defense counsel this afternoon said the Founding Fathers believed that ‘few offenses ought to be impeachable.’ I agree, impeachment should only be used in narrow circumstances.

“In this case we have a president who decided to ignore Congress by illegally withholding nearly $400 million of military aid – authorized and appropriated through bipartisan legislation and signed by him as president – all for his own, personal political benefit.

“This wasn’t an isolated action. In October, President Trump asked China to investigate the Biden family. And the Mueller Report lays out a series of actions leading up the 2016 election where the Trump campaign solicited foreign interference.

“Right now, some senators suggest there isn’t evidence that President Trump withheld aid to Ukraine for the purpose of influencing the 2020 election. This is why John Bolton’s testimony is so important.

“Bolton is potentially a firsthand, corroborating witness to information that has been placed in evidence based on his direct interactions with the president.

“The decision the Senate must make is whether we hear from John Bolton now – testimony that may well have a determining factor in senators’ consideration of their votes – or if we postpone learning what he has to say until his book comes out in March.

“To delay consideration prevents a respected, key witness from testifying. I believe his testimony is vital evidence that this Senate is entitled to. Simply put, hearing from this witness is crucial to this impeachment trial.”

###