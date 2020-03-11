Democratic Senators Call for Economic Response to Help Workers and Families Most Harmed by the Coronavirus

Washington – Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) joined Senator Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) and 33 of their colleagues to send a letter to President Trump calling for an economic stimulus package focused on helping working Americans and their families who will be most harmed by the outbreak and spread of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus in the United States.

In addition to Feinstein and Warner, the letter was signed by Senators Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Tom Carper (D-Del.), Bob Casey (D-Pa.), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), Doug Jones (D-Ala.), Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Patty Murray (D-Wash.), Jack Reed (D-R.I.), Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Tina Smith (D-Minn.), Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), Tom Udall (D-N.M.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.).

The letter is available here and below.

March 11, 2020

President Donald J. Trump

The White House

Office of the President

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W.

Washington, D.C. 20500

Dear President Trump:

We welcome the conversation on the impact of the economic consequences of the recent outbreak and spread of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus in the United States. Unfortunately, many of the ideas that have been raised thus far have skewed towards more traditional stimulus measures, such as tax benefits for wealthier individuals and corporations. However, in light of this unique public health crisis, we believe any economic relief package must be crafted to predominately target economic relief for the most affected American workers and their families.

To date, the current U.S. response – while too slow – has been appropriately focused on access to testing and medical care, including the passage of an emergency supplemental that allocates substantial resources to health professionals and communities who are fighting this virus. To address any macroeconomic impact, the Federal Reserve recently made a decision to cut interest rates. And to date, some large businesses have assured their workers that they will not be economically penalized for following the appropriate guidance from public health authorities.

However, the spread of COVID-19 will create economic ramifications that will affect individuals, families, and regions differently. While following social distancing guidelines may be important to mitigate the spread of the virus, it creates potentially grave economic challenges for American workers who are not easily able to telework or who do not have access to paid leave. Further limitations on travel, access to more common general services, and cancellation of major events will potentially hurt a large number of Americans who work or depend upon hospitality, travel, tourism, and retail businesses.

Thus the goal of any economic stimulus should be directly aimed at the two types of workers who will be most harmed. First, any proposed relief should directly target workers who may have followed medical guidance to self-quarantine because of potential exposure, or those who are required to care for a family member. Second, it should also ensure that workers whose employment or income is significantly jeopardized by industries who may experience the economic slowdown as a consequence of the spread of the virus are appropriately protected. Further, any mechanism to provide relief must predominately be done as a pass through to workers. Our focus should not be on boosting company returns; instead, our focus should be on helping workers, including hourly workers and those workers at small or retail businesses who often don’t have access to short term savings or paid time off.

Again, we welcome the conversation about federal fiscal relief, and look forward to supporting measures that will put the American worker first and truly help ease the burden of this crisis for the many Americans who continue to be impacted.

Sincerely,

Chuck Schumer

United States Senator

Tammy Baldwin

United States Senator

Michael Bennet

United States Senator

Richard Blumenthal

United States Senator

Cory Booker

United States Senator

Sherrod Brown

United States Senator

Ben Cardin

United States Senator

Tom Carper

United States Senator

Bob Casey

United States Senator

Catherine Cortez Masto

United States Senator

Dick Durbin

United States Senator

Dianne Feinstein

United States Senator

Kamala Harris

United States Senator

Maggie Hassan

United States Senator

Mazie Hirono

United States Senator

Doug Jones

United States Senator

Tim Kaine

United States Senator

Amy Klobuchar

United States Senator

Ed Markey

United States Senator

Bob Menendez

United States Senator

Chris Murphy

United States Senator

Patty Murray

United States Senator

Jack Reed

United States Senator

Jacky Rosen

United States Senator

Bernie Sanders

United States Senator

Jeanne Shaheen

United States Senator

Tina Smith

United States Senator

Debbie Stabenow

United States Senator

Tom Udall

United States Senator

Chris Van Hollen

United States Senator

Elizabeth Warren

United States Senator

Sheldon Whitehouse

United States Senator

Ron Wyden

United States Senator

###