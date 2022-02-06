Feinstein Statement on Passing of Tom Klitgaard

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the passing of Tom Klitgaard:

“I was very sad to learn of the passing of Tom Klitgaard. I worked closely with Tom when I was mayor and can say he did more to connect San Francisco with Pacific Rim countries than anyone.

“Tom’s long career included service in the U.S. Army, a clerkship with Supreme Court Justice William Douglass and a number of positions in corporate America and law firms.

“But I’ll remember Tom best as someone who narrowed the shores of the Pacific – both socially and economically – helping connect his beloved San Francisco with Asia.

“When I was mayor, Tom helped me create the San Francisco-Shanghai Sister City Committee, the first sister city partnership between our two nations. Tom also helped establish an exchange program for corporate managers that brought our countries closer together.

“Tom was always active in the community, serving as a Commissioner of Asian Art, as a board member for the Chinese Culture Foundation and as a trustee for the Asian Art Foundation.

“My thoughts are with Tom’s wife Patricia, his son Mark and all of his family and friends. He will be greatly missed.”

