Feinstein on Contraceptive Coverage Supreme Court Ruling

Washington—Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the Supreme Court’s 7-2 decision allowing employers to deny contraceptive coverage to employees for religious reasons:

“The Supreme Court today upheld regulations put in place by the Trump administration that allow employers with religious or moral objections to deny their employees access to contraceptives. This ruling significantly undermines access to reproductive care by allowing virtually any employer to interfere with their workers’ reproductive health.

“Because of this ruling an estimated 70,000 to 126,000 women could lose access to contraceptive coverage. That is unacceptable.

“A woman’s decision to use birth control is a choice to be made between her and her doctor, not her employer. This discussion should be about access to affordable health care and individual rights, not ideology.”

###