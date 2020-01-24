Feinstein on Administration Plan to Penalize California Over Abortion Coverage Requirement

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) released the following statement on news that the Trump administration is planning to penalize California for requiring health insurers to cover abortion services:

“California’s requirement that health insurers in the state cover abortion is a commonsense way of ensuring women are empowered to make their own health care decisions.

“Despite the administration’s claims that this regulation discriminates against health care providers, every insurer in California has agreed to cover abortion services and the state has not taken any action against an insurer that would be discriminatory.

“Penalizing California, potentially by stripping the state of federal funding, unnecessarily intimidates the five other states that have similar requirements for insurers.

“Restricting access to abortion has serious health consequences for women and only leads to more dangerous, back-alley abortions. I strongly urge the administration to reverse course and allow states to continue requiring insurers to cover abortion services.”

