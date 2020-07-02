Feinstein, Cornyn Bill to Combat Underage E-Cigarette Sales Passes Senate

Washington—Senators Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) and John Cornyn (R-Texas) today applauded Senate passage of their Preventing Online Sales of E-Cigarettes to Children Act, a bipartisan bill that would prevent online sales of electronic cigarettes to minors by applying the same safeguards already in place for traditional cigarettes and smokeless tobacco products.

“We must confront the growing youth vaping crisis. One key way to do that is by cutting off online sales to minors, one of the easiest ways for children to purchase these dangerous devices,” said Senator Feinstein. “According to a report last year, more than a quarter of all high school students and one in 10 middle school students had vaped in the previous 30 days, despite the fact that they are underage and should not have legally been able to buy e-cigarettes. Age verification for purchasing e-cigarettes online remains practically nonexistent, and it’s time we start regulating these products at least as much as we do traditional cigarettes.”

“The use of electronic cigarettes among children has become more and more pervasive, with a third of underage users buying e-cigarettes online,” said Senator Cornyn. “I look forward to President Trump signing this into law so we can help stop this generation of young Americans from developing unhealthy addictions.”

Senators Feinstein and Cornyn introduced the bipartisan Preventing Online Sales of E-Cigarettes to Children Act earlier this year.

Specifically, the bill would require e-cigarette online retailers to:

Verify the age of customers for all purchases.

Require an adult with ID to be present for delivery.

Label shipping packages to show they contain tobacco products.

Comply with all state and local tobacco tax requirements.

In addition to Senators Feinstein and Cornyn, the bill is cosponsored by Senators Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), David Purdue (R-Ga.), Edward Markey (D-Mass.), Mazie K. Hirono (D-Hawaii), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Mike Enzi (R-Wyo.), Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Martha McSally (R-Ariz.), Jack Reed (D-R.I.) and Pat Roberts (R-Kan.).

The bill is supported by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, American Lung Association, Asian & Pacific Islander American Health Forum, California Physicians Alliance, Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, Children's Health Fund, Go2Foundation for Lung Cancer, National Alliance for Hispanic Health, National Association of Convenience Stores and Society of Independent Gasoline Marketers of America.

