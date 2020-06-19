Congressional Democrats Call on Administration to Reverse Policies Targeting Asylum Seekers

Washington – Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) joined Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Representative Nanette Diaz Barragán (D-Calif.) and a group of Democratic members of Congress to condemn the Trump administration for its harmful policies that have dismantled the United States’ asylum system and demanded the reversal of these harmful measures. The lawmakers listed nearly a dozen various Trump administration policies implemented over the past three years which have chipped away at the laws governing asylum, including denying parole for asylum seekers, imposing severe and arbitrary restrictions to qualify for asylum, and expediting deportations which prevent asylum seekers from consulting legal representatives.

“For the past three years, Administration officials have systematically disregarded the laws and implemented new rules governing asylum that have prevented tens of thousands of asylum seekers from accessing a fair and safe adjudication process,” wrote the members. “As a result, transgender people fleeing death threats in Central America, ethnic minorities fleeing conflict in Cameroon, families fleeing political persecution in Venezuela, and myriad other vulnerable people have been forced to remain in unsafe environments where their lives are at risk. As lawmakers, we are troubled by the blatant disregard for Congress’ explicit directions for how the federal government should process and adjudicate the cases of asylum seekers.”

In addition to Feinstein and Blumenthal, the Senate letter was signed by Senators Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.), Ron Wyden (D-Colo.), Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), Tom Udall (D-N.M.), Tom Carper (D-Del.), Patty Murray (D-Wash.), Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wash.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), Robert Menendez (D-N.J.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Chris Coons (D-Del.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Jack Reed (D-R.I.), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), Bob Casey (D-Pa.), Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) and Chris Murphy (D-Conn.).

In addition to Barragán, the House letter was signed by Representatives Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), Sylvia R. Garcia (D-Texas), Joseph P. Kennedy III (D-Mass.), James P. McGovern (D-Mass.), Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), André Carson (D-Ind.), Jesús G. "Chuy" García (D-Ill.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Albio Sires (D-N.J.), Tony Cárdenas (D-Calif.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.), Alan Lowenthal (D-Calif.), Gregory W. Meeks (D-N.Y.), Chellie Pingree (D-Maine), Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas), Adriano Espaillat (D-N.Y.), Donald S. Beyer Jr. (D-Va.), Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.), Joaquin Castro (D-Texas), Jason Crow (D-Colo.), Rosa L. DeLauro (D-Conn.), Veronica Escobar (D-Texas), Dwight Evans (D-Pa.), Deb Haaland (D-N.M.), Josh Harder (D-Calif.), Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-Texas), William R. Keating (D-Mass.), Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.), Grace Meng (D-N.Y.), Gwen Moore (D-Wis.), Grace F. Napolitano (D-Calif.), Joe Neguse (D-Colo.), Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.), Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), Jose Serrano (D-N.Y.), Donna E. Shalala (D-Fla.), Adam Smith (D-Wash.), Darren Soto (D-Fla.), Jackie Speier (D-Calif.), Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.), Norma J. Torres (D-Calif.) and Filemon Vela (D-Texas).

The full text of the Senate letter is included below and available here. The House letter is available here.

Dear Mr. President, Acting Secretary Wolf, Acting Commissioner Morgan, Acting Director Albence, Secretary Pompeo, Attorney General Barr:

We write to urge you to reverse the litany of policies you have implemented that have effectively dismantled our nation’s asylum system. Forty years ago, Congress enshrined in our laws the moral commitment to protect people who risk their lives to seek refuge from persecution. In the aftermath of World War II and the horrors of the Holocaust, the United States, along with other countries, resolved that people fleeing violence and persecution would never again be met with global indifference and that states were obligated not to return people to persecution. The bipartisan Refugee Act of 1980 codified that duty and created the modern asylum system.[1]

Your administration has done grievous harm to this noble tradition. For the past three years, administration officials have systematically disregarded the laws and implemented new rules governing asylum that have prevented tens of thousands of asylum seekers from accessing a fair and safe adjudication process. As a result, transgender people fleeing death threats in Central America, ethnic minorities fleeing conflict in Cameroon, families fleeing political persecution in Venezuela, and myriad other vulnerable people have been forced to remain in unsafe environments where their lives are at risk. As lawmakers, we are troubled by the blatant disregard for Congress’ explicit directions for how the federal government should process and adjudicate the cases of asylum seekers. We oppose your efforts to dismantle the U.S. asylum system and call for immediate rescission of the following policies:

Denying parole for asylum seekers: In 2017, this administration abandoned a decade-old policy[2] that favors the release from detention of asylum seekers who demonstrate a credible fear of persecution, allowing them to proceed with their immigration cases from home rather than from jail. Despite federal court orders,[3] the agency continues to deny parole to asylum seekers, which tips the scales against them: Data from the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse at Syracuse University show that detained asylum seekers are far less likely to win relief than asylum seekers who were never detained or who were released from custody.[4] As of May 30, 2020, in the midst of a pandemic that is known to be more dangerous within detention settings, there were over 4,300 people in detention who have already made the required initial showing that they are eligible for asylum, [5] and parents seeking safety in detention were reportedly asked to choose between being indefinitely detained with their children or separated from them.”[6]

This administration’s anti-asylum policies have reversed 40 years of proud U.S. leadership in providing safe haven to people fleeing violence and persecution. Furthermore, the serious public health crisis we now face does not justify a suspension of the laws and policies that undergird our nation’s asylum system; rather, we must respond to this crisis while protecting those most at risk of harm. Therefore, we urge you to terminate and rescind all the foregoing executive policies and regulations to restore the United States’ historic commitment to asylum. The United States must lead, not trail behind, other nations in its treatment of refugees and asylum seekers.

Sincerely,

-###-

