Feinstein, Padilla Applaud President Biden’s Latest California Judicial Nominees

Washington—Senators Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla (both D-Calif.) today released the following statement on President Biden’s nominees to fill two California vacancies on the federal courts:

“President Biden has nominated two more outstanding Californians to be federal judges – Judges Linda Lopez and Jinsook Ohta. Both are well qualified for these positions.

“Judge Lopez is the daughter of Cuban immigrants and has served as a magistrate judge in the Southern District since 2018. She spent the previous decade working as a federal public defender in San Diego.

“Judge Ohta is a Korean immigrant and was appointed last year by Governor Newsom to serve on the Superior Court of San Diego County. Before her appointment to the court, she was a deputy attorney general in California.

“President Biden is keeping to his commitment to make the federal bench more representative. So far, the president’s nominees to fill California vacancies on the federal courts have overwhelmingly been women and people of color with diverse professional experience, highlighting his commitment to creating a federal bench that better represents the nation.

“This is the type of diversity we need on our federal courts – both in their background and professional experience. We look forward to continuing our work with the White House to fill the remaining vacancies with more well-qualified individuals.”

