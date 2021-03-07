Feinstein Applauds Biden Executive Order on Voting Rights

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today issued the following statement in support of President Biden’s executive order promoting access to voting:

“I applaud President Biden’s executive order directing federal agencies to ensure Americans have better access to voting information so they can more fully participate in the electoral process.

“This order is needed not only because it’s incumbent on the government to protect the people’s ability to take part in democracy, but also because election misinformation continues to be spread by those who seek to undermine our free and fair elections.

“On the 56th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, when John Lewis and others marched across the Edmund Pettis Bridge to be met by attack dogs and state troopers, we’re reminded the fight for equality continues. As part of that fight, we must ensure all Americans have free and fair access to voting.

“Today, I hope all of us remember the sacrifices made before, during and after Bloody Sunday. There is much more work to be done.”

###