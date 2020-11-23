Feinstein Statement on 2021 Committee Assignments

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today announced she will not seek the position of chairman or ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee in the 117th Congress.

Feinstein has served as ranking member of the Judiciary Committee since 2017 and previously served as chairman and vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee and chairman of the Senate Rules Committee. She will continue to serve as a member of those committees next year, as well as remaining on the Senate Appropriations Committee.

“California is a huge state confronting two existential threats – wildfire and drought – that are only getting worse with climate change. In the next Congress, I plan to increase my attention on those two crucial issues. I also believe that defeating COVID-19, combating climate change and protecting access to health care are critical national priorities that require even more concentration.

“After serving as the lead Democrat on the Judiciary Committee for four years, I will not seek the chairmanship or ranking member position in the next Congress.

“I look forward to continuing to serve as a senior Democrat on the Judiciary, Intelligence, Appropriations and Rules committees as we work with the Biden administration on priorities like gun safety, immigration reform and addressing inequities in criminal justice. I will continue to do my utmost to bring about positive change in the coming years.”

