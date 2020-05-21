Feinstein Supports New START Extension

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on reporting in Politico that the Trump administration is considering an extension to the New START nuclear arms control treaty:

“I am very encouraged by news that the administration is considering an extension of New START, our only bilateral nuclear nonproliferation treaty still in effect with Russia. The potential lapse of this treaty is the most pressing arms control issue we face. Avoiding such a lapse is a top priority.

“For four decades, Russia and the United States have avoided nuclear war and a costly arms race based on our mutual efforts to limit the production of nuclear weapons. New START’s limitations on the number of deployed nuclear weapons and delivery systems and provisions for inspection and verification measures are irreplaceable and must remain in effect.

“And with the administration’s reported plan to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty this week, renewing New START is even more important to maintain transparency and open lines of communication in this arena.

“I strongly support the administration’s reported plans to extend New START before it expires in February, allowing time to negotiate a new treaty without any lapse. An extension now would give confidence that Russia and the United States remain committed to counter-proliferation and arms control.”

