Feinstein Condemns Execution of Pro-Democracy Activists in Burma

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement after the military regime in Burma executed four pro-democracy activists:

“Burma’s military regime has once again displayed its brutality by executing four pro-democracy activists after sham trials with no legal representation. The killing of Ko Jimmy, Phyo Zeya Thaw, Hla Myo Aung and Aung Thura Zaw deserve universal condemnation.

“Since the military junta took over in Burma, more than 2,000 people have been killed and hundreds of thousands forced from their homes. Such blatant contempt for the rule of law and basic human rights is inexcusable and must end.

“I support Secretary Blinken’s denunciation of these murders and join him in calling on the regime in Burma to cease its anti-democratic actions and free the thousands of individuals who have been detained for exercising their basic rights.”

