Feinstein Welcomes Padilla to Senate

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement after Alex Padilla was sworn in as senator:

“I’m thrilled to welcome Alex Padilla to the Senate as California’s newest senator. He already has had a distinguished career in public service and I know he will continue to work tirelessly on behalf of our state.

“His swearing-in today makes him the first Latino senator from California, yet another barrier and ‘first’ in Alex’s career and a critical milestone for our state.

“I can’t wait to start working with Senator Padilla on the issues close to us both, from COVID-19 relief and immigration reform to climate change and economic recovery.”

