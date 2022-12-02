Feinstein, Daines Bipartisan Resolution Honoring Wildland Firefighters Passes Senate

Washington–Senators Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) and Steve Daines (R-Mont.) announced the Senate passed their bipartisan resolution recognizing the selfless bravery of wildland firefighters and first responders across the country.

“Wildland firefighters are on the frontlines protecting us from catastrophic wildfires, especially in California. More than 20,000 firefighters put their lives at risk this year fighting wildfires on more than 7 million acres in the West. Unfortunately, federal firefighters are still not fairly compensated for their dangerous work. Our resolution calls for increased pay to fairly compensate their bravery and recognizes the courage they displayed while keeping our communities safe,” Feinstein said.

“Montana’s wildland firefighters and first responders are heroes—they put their lives on the line without hesitation to protect our families and local communities from devastating wildfires. I am glad to recognize them, today and every day, for their bravery, sacrifice, and heroism, and will always work to ensure they have the resources and support they need every fire season,” Daines said.

Full text of the resolution is available here.

