Feinstein Statement on Texas v. California Supreme Court Hearing

Washington—Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement as the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in California v. Texas and Texas v. California, two cases to overturn the Affordable Care Act:

“Today, the Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments in two cases that could strike down the entire Affordable Care Act, leaving tens of millions of Americans without affordable health care in the midst of a global pandemic.

“Make no mistake, invalidating the Affordable Care Act would jeopardize the health of the 129 million Americans with pre-existing conditions, including those who have survived COVID-19. It will make getting health coverage more difficult and more expensive at a time when we’re experiencing a once-in-a-lifetime public health crisis and an economic crisis that has cost millions of people their jobs.

“The court has twice upheld the ACA as constitutional, and Republicans have tried more than 70 times to repeal the law in Congress, failing every time. Enough is enough. Every American has a right to affordable health care, and I hope the court will respect precedent and uphold the Affordable Care Act.”

