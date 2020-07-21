Feinstein, Tester, Colleagues Call for Expedited Hearing on William Perry Pendley’s Nomination to Bureau of Land Management

Washington – Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) joined Senator Jon Tester (D-Mont.) to call for an expedited Senate confirmation hearing for William Perry Pendley, has served as acting director of the Bureau of Land Management for nearly a year without a confirmation hearing or vote.

The senators wrote that Pendley’s long career of hostility towards the public lands he now oversees is disqualifying and urged the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee to expedite the confirmation hearing.

Feinstein and Tester were joined by Senators Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Tom Udall (D-N.M.), Martin Heinrich (D-N.M) and Michael Bennet (D-Colo.)

“As U.S. Senators representing the West, we understand that the management of our public lands is inextricably tied to our proud outdoor heritage and economy,” the senators wrote. “The Bureau of Land Management plays an integral role in all of our communities and we do not believe Mr. Pendley is fit to oversee the agency… The American public deserves the opportunity to review how Mr. Pendley’s history conflicts with the important role of overseeing the Bureau of Land Management.”

“Public land management is built on collaboration and community input,” they continued. “Mr. Pendley has supported extremists, defended leases issued on sacred tribal land without tribal consultation, and worked to undermine wildlife habitat protections based on years of careful negotiations. He has proven unwilling to work with local communities on collaborative solutions and is not a credible honest broker on land management or tribal sovereignty issues that come before the agency.

“Mr. Pendley has run the Bureau of Land Management for nearly a year, without Senate confirmation or even a nomination. Now that President Trump has submitted his nomination, it is critical for Mr. Pendley to finally step into the sunlight and give the U.S. Senate and the public an opportunity to review his troubling record.”

Pendley has various conflicts of interest with issues before BLM stemming from his time running the anti-public lands group Mountain States Legal Foundation, and he has served as counsel for Solenex LLC, the firm seeking to restore illegally-issued drilling leases in the sacred Badger-Two Medicine Area. Pendley has also encouraged armed standoffs between federal law enforcement officials and ranchers, and once wrote an article titled “The Federal Government Should Follow the Constitution and Sell Its Western Lands”.

The letter is available here and below:

Dear Chairman Murkowski and Ranking Member Manchin:

We are writing to respectfully ask that you expedite a hearing and subsequent business meeting on the nomination of William Pendley to serve as Director of the Bureau of Land Management. After nearly a year as Acting Director, Mr. Pendley’s formal nomination is long overdue, and the public deserves the opportunity to hold him accountable for his record of undermining our public lands, clean water, and jobs that rely on both. We respectfully ask that you work with Mr. Pendley to hold a hearing as soon as you receive his paperwork so his record can be vetted before the American public.

As U.S. Senators representing the West, we understand that the management of our public lands is inextricably tied to our proud outdoor heritage and economy. The Bureau of Land Management plays an integral role in all of our communities and we do not believe Mr. Pendley is fit to oversee the agency. His advocacy for selling off our public lands flies in the face of the agency's role in managing more than 245 million acres of public lands for the American public's benefit. He spent much of his career working against the interests of local communities who fought to protect public lands from development. The American public deserves the opportunity to review how Mr. Pendley’s history conflicts with the important role of overseeing the Bureau of Land Management.

Public land management is built on collaboration and community input. Mr. Pendley has supported extremists, defended leases issued on sacred tribal land without tribal consultation, and worked to undermine wildlife habitat protections based on years of careful negotiations. He has proven unwilling to work with local communities on collaborative solutions and is not a credible honest broker on land management or tribal sovereignty issues that come before the agency.

Mr. Pendley has run the Bureau of Land Management for nearly a year, without Senate confirmation or even a nomination. Now that President Trump has submitted his nomination, it is critical for Mr. Pendley to finally step into the sunlight and give the U.S. Senate and the public an opportunity to explain his record. We appreciate your leadership and respectfully ask that you ensure the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources processes this nomination expeditiously.

Sincerely,

###