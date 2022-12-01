Senate Adopts Resolution Congratulating Los Angeles Football Club on Major League Soccer Cup Victory

Washington— Today, the Senate adopted a resolution introduced by Senators Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla (both D-Calif.) congratulating the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) on winning the Major League Soccer (MLS) Cup. The resolution applauds the team’s well-earned win led by Captain Carlos Vela, winger Gareth Bale who scored the latest goal in MLS history in the 128th minute of the final match, substitute goalkeeper John McCarthy who was named MLS Cup MVP and Kellyn Acosta, who scored the first goal of the final match and is currently representing the United States at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It also recognizes the contributions of LAFC’s fanbase and organization to this victory, as well as LAFC’s Supporter’s Shield award for having the best regular season record in the MLS.

“Congratulations to LAFC on winning the 2022 MLS Cup. In just a few short years, this team has risen to the top while rallying soccer fans across Southern California. I’m proud to join Senator Padilla in congratulating everyone involved in the organization on their first MLS Cup championship,” Senator Feinstein said.

“Los Angeles is proud to be the home of this year’s MLS Cup champions. We are even more proud of the incredible teamwork and dedication these athletes have shown game after game on their path to victory,” said Senator Padilla. “LAFC has proven itself to be a force in the soccer world by not only securing their first MLS Cup victory in their first five seasons as a team, but also by using soccer as a vehicle for change in the community. Every LAFC player, coach, soccer fan, and Angeleno can take pride in their remarkable triumphs.”

The text of the resolution is available here and below.

RESOLUTION

Congratulating the Los Angeles Football Club for winning the 2022 Major League Soccer Cup.

Whereas, on Saturday, November 5, 2022, the Los Angeles Football Club (referred to in this preamble as ‘‘LAFC’’) won the 2022 Major League Soccer (referred to in this preamble as ‘‘MLS’’) Cup by defeating the Eastern Conference Champions, the Philadelphia Union;

Whereas the MLS Cup victory is the first in the 5 seasons of LAFC;

Whereas, in what is considered to be one of the best MLS Cup matches ever played, LAFC won in front of the LAFC Independent Supporter’s Union (commonly known and referred to in this preamble as ‘‘The 3252’’) and a sold-out crowd at Banc of California Stadium;

Whereas the equalizer by Gareth Bale in the 128th minute of the MLS Cup match was the latest goal scored in MLS history and it tied the game at 3–3 and forced a penalty shootout;

Whereas substitute goalkeeper John McCarthy was named the Most Valuable Player of the MLS Cup after making 2 saves in the penalty shootout, helping LAFC win 3–0 on penalty kicks;

Whereas, during the 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs, LAFC defeated the Los Angeles Galaxy and the Austin Football Club to win the Western Conference title;

Whereas the Supporters’ Shield is an award given to the MLS team with the best regular season record and, during the 2022 MLS season, LAFC led the league with 21 wins, 9 losses, and 4 draws, earning LAFC the second Supporters’ Shield in the history of the team;

Whereas LAFC became the eighth team in history, and the first team since 2017, to win the MLS Cup and the Supporters’ Shield in the same year;

Whereas The 3252 is a renowned group of supporters that has demonstrated the utmost passion and moral support to LAFC during the 2022 MLS season and each season since the inaugural season of LAFC in 2018;

Whereas the entire LAFC organization, including co-president and general manager John Thorrington and head coach Steve Cherundolo, deserve immense praise for building a championship-caliber team with highly skilled soccer players and staff;

Whereas the entire ownership team for LAFC, including comanaging owners Larry Berg, Brandon Beck, and Bennett Rosenthal, deserve congratulations for the excellence of the franchise;

Whereas, since its founding in 2014, LAFC has been dedicated to using soccer as a vehicle for change by supporting community efforts to promote education, health and wellness, environmental protection, civic engagement, and more;

Whereas the entire LAFC roster contributed to the 2022 MLS Cup victory and Supporter’s Shield award, including captain Carlos Vela, Kellyn Acosta, Cristian ‘‘Chicho’’ Arango, Gareth Bale, Latif Blessing, Dénis Bouanga, Giorgio Chiellini, José Cifuentes, Maxime Crépeau, Erik Dueñas, Franco Escobar, Mamadou Fall, Julian Gaines, Francisco Ginella, Ryan Hollingshead, Sebastien Ibeagha, Cal Jennings, Tony Leone, John McCarthy, Jesús Murillo, Jhegson Méndez, Kwadwo ‘‘Mahala’’ Opoku, Nathan Ordaz, Diego ‘‘Chiqui’’ Palacios, Toma´s Romero, Eddie Segura, Ilie Sánchez, Cristian Tello, Christian Torres, Mohamed Traore, and Danny Trejo; and

Whereas, since 2014, Los Angeles professional sports teams have won titles in MLS, the National Football League, Major League Baseball, the National Basketball Association, the National Hockey League, and the Women’s National Basketball Association: Now, therefore, be it

Resolved, That the Senate—

congratulates the Los Angeles Football Club and fans of the Los Angeles Football Club on winning the 2022 Major League Soccer Cup recognizes the achievements of all the players, coaches, and staff who contributed to the 2022 Major League Soccer Cup victory; and respectfully requests that the Secretary of the Senate transmit an enrolled copy of this resolution to— the co-managing owners of the Los Angeles Football Club, Larry Berg, Bennett Rosenthal, and Brandon Beck and executive chairman Peter Guber; the co-president and chief business officer of the Los Angeles Football Club, Larry Freedman; and the co-president and general manager of the Los Angeles Football Club, John Thorrington.

