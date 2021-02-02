Feinstein: President’s Actions Ensures Our Country Welcomes Immigrants

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) released the following statement on President Biden’s immigration executive actions:

“The executive orders President Biden is set to sign today will bring a much-needed measure of reason and humanity back to our immigration system. By ending some of the most harmful policies of the previous administration, President Biden is setting us on the path toward reforming our immigration policies and fixing a broken system.

“Chief among his initiatives is creating a family reunification task force. It’s unconscionable that children were torn from their parents in a cruel attempt to deter families from entering our country. We have a moral obligation to see that every child separated is returned to their family.

“I’m also glad the president is calling for a review of the so-called ‘Remain in Mexico’ program that blocked asylum seekers from legally entering the United States. Our country should be welcoming to those fleeing violence and persecution, and it’s time to restore that ideal.

“The United States should be a beacon of hope to those around the world. We must recommit to the words of Emma Lazarus: ‘Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.’ President Biden’s actions will ensure our country welcomes those seeking a better life.”

