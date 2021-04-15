Feinstein Statement on Russia Sanctions

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein today released the following statement on the Biden administration’s decision to sanction Russia for its malicious activities against the United States, including the SolarWinds hack and election interference:

“I am pleased to see the Biden administration hold Russia accountable for its damaging actions against the United States, including the malicious SolarWinds hack and ongoing interference in our elections.

“Foreign powers must know that conducting cyber attacks against the United States and interfering in our democratic elections will be met with consequences. I’m also glad the administration said it is handling the issue of alleged Russian bounties on U.S. and coalition forces in Afghanistan, something that cannot be left unaddressed.

“The United States and Russia have many mutual interests and our countries would benefit from a stable, predictable relationship – but the United States cannot ignore actions that put our country at risk.

“The sanctions put in place today bar American financial institutions from buying bonds from Russia. Additionally, sanctions were imposed on six Russian companies that have a history of supporting Russia’s espionage agencies and 10 personnel from the Russian diplomatic mission in Washington, including Russian intelligence officers, will be expelled from the United States.

“I call on Russia to put a stop to its malign influence and work toward a mutually beneficial partnership with the United States.”

