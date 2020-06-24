Feinstein to Trump: Extend New START

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today sent a letter to President Donald Trump urging him to extend the New START arms control agreement with Russia for another five years before it expires in February 2021.

“Extending the treaty would cap Russia’s current strategic forces until at least 2026, which would create greater predictability and transparency as we begin to replace our own aging nuclear weapons systems. It would also allow us to continue the extensive and effective verification regime that allows us to monitor Russia’s adherence to the treaty’s terms and provides unique and valuable intelligence on the size, capabilities, location, and operation of Russia’s strategic forces,” wrote Feinstein.

“An extension of New START would also provide us with breathing room to negotiate a follow-on arms control accord with Russia, China, and other nuclear powers.”

Full text of the letter is available here and below.

June 24, 2020

The Honorable Donald J. Trump

President of the United States

The White House

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W.

Washington, D.C. 20500

Dear Mr. President,

I write to urge you to extend our New START arms control agreement with Russia for another five years. As you know, President Putin has already agreed to extend New START until 2026, and I believe your agreement would be heralded worldwide as a major achievement in international security.

Extending the treaty would cap Russia’s current strategic forces until at least 2026, which would create greater predictability and transparency as we begin to replace our own aging nuclear weapons systems. It would also allow us to continue the extensive and effective verification regime that allows us to monitor Russia’s adherence to the treaty’s terms and provides unique and valuable intelligence on the size, capabilities, location, and operation of Russia’s strategic forces.

An extension of New START would also provide us with breathing room to negotiate a follow-on arms control accord with Russia, China, and other nuclear powers. Specifically, with central limits on strategic forces remaining in effect through 2026, the United States and Russia would have the opportunity to pursue measures for the limitation and reduction of nuclear capabilities not covered under New START, such as hypersonic weapons.

Mr. President, I urge you to use your authority to extend New START for five years and prevent us from returning to an era of destabilizing nuclear competition. Your agreement to extend the treaty would set an example for others, like China, to follow if they are to be perceived as a responsible actor on the world stage.

Sincerely,

Dianne Feinstein

United States Senator

###