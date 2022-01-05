Feinstein Statement on Anniversary of January 6 Attack on Capitol

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the one-year anniversary of the January 6 attack on the Capitol:

“One year ago Thursday, our democracy came under attack.

“As Congress prepared to certify the election of a new president, violent insurrectionists attacked the Capitol with the goal of preventing a peaceful transfer of power. Thankfully our democracy survived this attack, but it has become even more apparent since then that we must be relentless in defending our nation’s most fundamental values.

“I was in the Senate chamber that day when a violent mob flooded into the Capitol. My Senate colleagues and I, along with the certificates of election from each state, were evacuated to a secure room just minutes before insurrectionists stormed onto the Senate floor. I am grateful to the Capitol Police, DC Metropolitan Police and National Guard members who repelled the attacks and restored order, in some cases leading rioters away from me and my colleagues as the mob was approaching.

“Make no mistake, this wasn’t a peaceful protest. Attackers brought weapons with them and used them to overrun police barriers, injuring nearly 140 officers in the process. All told, nine people died as a result of the insurrection, including four participants and five police officers.

“The attack on the Capitol was an attack on our democracy. It was planned, promoted and carried out by those seeking to thwart the results of a free and fair election, and more than 700 people have been charged with crimes. Sadly, those attacks have continued in other forms. States across the country passed laws in 2021 to undermine the fabric of our democracy, making it harder to vote, not easier, and creating new pathways for partisan officeholders to subvert election results. That cannot be allowed to happen.

“That’s why I continue to strongly support passage of the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. We must ensure that our elections remain free and fair, that all Americans are able to exercise their fundamental right to vote and that voting results are upheld. At stake is nothing less than the foundation of our democracy.”

