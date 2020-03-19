Feinstein to Californians: Follow Local, State, Federal Public Health Recommendations

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today called on all Californians to follow social distancing recommendations and observe all local, state and federal public health guidelines:

“On March 4 there were 135 known cases of coronavirus in the United States. One week later, on March 11, there were 1,190 known cases, a 781 percent increase. That number jumped to 8,017 last night, a nearly 6,000 percent increase over a two-week span.

“Now that coronavirus testing is finally starting to catch up with demand, we’re beginning to see a clearer picture of how far it has spread. As more people get tested, these numbers will continue to rise – probably significantly – in the coming weeks.

“With those rapidly increasing numbers comes an even more serious need to practice social distancing and follow all advisories and recommendations from local, state and federal governments.

“Children and younger people may be less likely to show symptoms of this virus and are more likely to recover, but that doesn’t mean they’re not spreading it. The point of social distancing is to lessen the odds of a catastrophic increase in the number of positive cases that could overwhelm our health care system.

“That means stay home. Work from home if you can. Eat your meals at home. Exercise outside but avoid getting close to other people. Stay away from crowds. Wash your hands. Clean off high-traffic surfaces.

“These are just some of the recommendations from the CDC, which is an excellent source of information. No one wants to transmit a deadly disease to others. We have to come together and exercise common sense and we have to be unselfish. Think of others during this crisis and save lives.”

Spread of coronavirus in the United States (source: New York Times)

March 18: 8,017 (44% increase over previous day)

March 17: 5,587 (36% increase over previous day)

March 16: 4,118 (19% increase over previous day)

March 15: 3,453 (41% increase over previous day)

March 14: 2,443 (30% increase over previous day)

March 13: 1,875 (25% increase over previous day)

March 12: 1,504 (26% increase over previous day)

March 11: 1,190 (22% increase over previous day)

March 10: 973 (46% increase over previous day)

March 9: 666 (28% increase over previous day)

March 8: 521 (35% increase over previous day)

March 7: 387 (55% increase over previous day)

March 6: 250 (18% increase over previous day)

March 5: 211 (56% increase over previous day)

March 4: 135

Best practices as advised by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Frequently wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

If you’re sick or don’t feel well, stay home.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched surfaces.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Facemasks are not necessary or helpful for healthy people and should only be used by those with coronavirus symptoms.

