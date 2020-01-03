Feinstein: Court Should Uphold Roe, Reject Senate Republicans’ Amicus Brief

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) released the following statement on an amicus brief submitted by Republican members of Congress to the Supreme Court ahead of oral arguments in June Medical Services v. Gee:

“Respect for precedent is a guiding principle of our federal legal system. That’s why I led my Senate colleagues in an amicus brief in the June Medical case urging the Supreme Court to adhere to its longstanding reproductive rights precedents.

“I am dismayed that 39 of my Senate colleagues called on the Supreme Court to reconsider the holding of Roe v. Wade, which established a woman’s constitutional right to choose. Roe is cornerstone of women’s rights in the United States and it is well-settled law.

“Adherence to precedent and the rule of law is what gives our legal system legitimacy. All senators should support this principle, regardless of their personal views. I urge the Supreme Court to reject the arguments in the Republicans’ amicus brief and continue upholding Roe.”

###