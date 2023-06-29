Feinstein, Padilla Support U.S.-Taiwan Joint Investment in California Chip Research

Washington—Senators Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla (both D-Calif.) today applauded a new partnership between the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) and the National Science and Technology Council of Taiwan (NSTC) that will invest $6 million in six joint projects, including four in California, for research on advanced semiconductor chip design and fabrication.

The new awards will support collaborations between U.S. and Taiwan-based researchers on the design and fabrication of innovative semiconductor chips using the advanced processes available in Taiwan's semiconductor foundries. NSF has provided $3.3 million to the U.S. researchers involved.

“California has always been a leader in scientific and technological innovation,” Senator Feinstein said. “This joint venture between the United States and Taiwan will invest in four projects at our universities, ensuring that California’s researchers and universities remain at the forefront of the development of the next generation of semiconductor chips.”

“I am proud to see four of California’s universities receive award funding to support research and development for the next generation of semiconductor chips,” Senator Padilla said. “These investments will help lower costs, increase our STEM workforce, and ensure that California continues to lead the nation’s scientific innovation and technology sectors.”

The four California projects are:

Advanced chip designs promise to lower energy consumption of microelectronic devices and systems, reduce the environmental impacts of manufacturing and increase performance measures such as speed, capacity and security. Applications include artificial intelligence, communications, computing and sensing.

The projects are supported through the NSF Advanced Chip Engineering Design and Fabrication program in partnership with NSTC's Department of Engineering and Technologies.

