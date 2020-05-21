Feinstein: Mistake to Withdraw from Open Skies Treaty

“I am very disappointed the administration announced it will withdraw the United States from the Open Skies Treaty, a landmark agreement that for decades increased transparency between the United States, Russia and our NATO allies.

“Information collected from Open Skies flights often provides our allies their only source of information on Russian military plans, intentions and capabilities because they lack the capability to collect this information on their own.

“There is no positive side to abandoning this treaty. While I agree that Russia has not lived up to its full responsibilities under the treaty, we’re better positioned to remedy that by remaining a party to the agreement.

“Open Skies took decades to advance as a concept and years to negotiate a final agreement. The president is throwing away yet another longstanding agreement with Russia, endangering us and our allies.”

