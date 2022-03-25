Feinstein Applauds Implementation of New Small Boat Safety Rules

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) applauded new small boat safety regulations that take effect March 28, 2022. The new rules were mandated by a Feinstein bill that became law in 2021.

“The new regulations now going into effect will finally ensure that a tragedy like the deadly Conception boat fire never happens again,” Senator Feinstein said. “When I learned of the tragic loss of 34 lives because of inadequate safety precautions, I vowed to do something to change it. I’m thankful for the partnership of Representatives Carbajal and Brownley to draft and pass legislation to update these regulations and save lives, and I’m pleased they will be in effect starting Sunday.”

The new Coast Guard regulations will add fire safety requirements for small passenger vessels to include:

Fire detection systems and fire extinguishers.

Clear and effective escape routes.

Mandatory evacuation drills and better firefighting training for crews.

Improved rules on how to handle and store flammable material including rechargeable batteries.

Monitoring devices to ensure night watchmen remain awake.

The Conception boat fire on September 2, 2019, killed 33 passengers and one crew member. The fire took place as the dive boat was anchored off the Channel Islands.

Senator Feinstein introduced the Small Passenger Vessel Safety Act in 2019 and it became law as part of the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act. More information about the bill is available here, and the bill text is available here.

Separately, Senator Feinstein introduced the Small Passenger Vessel Liability Fairness Act in 2021 to reform maritime liability rules. More information about the bill is available here, and the bill text is available here.

