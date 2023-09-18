Feinstein Statement on Release of American Hostages by Iran

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement after negotiations between the Biden Administration and the government of Iran led to the release of five Americans who were wrongfully detained in Iran.

“I applaud the Administration’s efforts to free these American hostages and bring them home safely. Every American should know their government will not rest until all those wrongly held overseas are reunited with their families. While we are happy for these families, we must work to ensure others unjustly being held in Russia, Venezuela and around the world are also returned safely to their loved ones.”

