Padilla, Feinstein Applaud Nomination of Tara McGrath to Serve as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of California

Washington—Senators Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla (both D-Calif.) released the following statement after the White House announced that President Biden has nominated Tara K. McGrath to serve as the United States Attorney for the Southern District of California.

“Tara McGrath has a long history of dedicated service to our country. She is an exemplary attorney with a long career fighting for equal justice. Through her experience as Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of California and her continued work as a Litigation Attorney Advisor for the Marines, she has proven herself to be well qualified to serve as the next U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of California.”

Tara McGrath: Nominee for United States Attorney for the Southern District of California

Tara McGrath served as the civilian Litigation Attorney Advisor for the United States Marine Corps in the Pacific region from 2019 to 2022. Previously, Ms. McGrath served as an Assistant United States Attorney in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California from 2008 to 2019, where she was Principal Deputy Chief of the General Crimes Section in 2015, and a Deputy Chief in the General Crimes Section from 2012 to 2014. She was also detailed to serve as a Trial Attorney in the Office of Enforcement Operations of the Criminal Division of the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington, D.C. from 2015 to 2018. Prior to joining the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Ms. McGrath served as a judge advocate while on active duty in the United States Marine Corps from 2001 to 2005 and worked for the Coastal Conservation League from 2005 to 2007. She received her J.D. from University of Michigan Law School in 2001 and her B.A. from Boston College, cum laude, in 1995.

