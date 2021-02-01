Feinstein Statement on Myanmar Coup

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on reports of a military coup in Myanmar:

“News of a military coup in Myanmar is deeply disturbing. The results of the election in 2020 must be respected, and every indication is that Aung San Suu Kyi’s ruling party won a majority.

“I support President Biden’s warning that there will be consequences if the Tatmadaw does not reverse course and release civilian leaders. The United States will not tolerate such blatant attempts to subvert the democratic will of a country’s people.

“Myanmar’s democratic transition is precarious, and I fear if we take no action this coup will return the country to a permanent military dictatorship.”

###