Feinstein Statement on Passing of Charlotte Shultz

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the passing of Charlotte Shultz:

“I’m heartbroken at the passing of my best friend Charlotte Shultz. She and her husband George were two of my closest friends and many of my fondest memories are the times we shared together.

“I had the privilege of introducing Charlotte to George. The first time I saw them together, I knew that their love was one that would last forever.

“Charlotte was an unbelievably warm and giving person in both her private and public life. In addition to her generous philanthropic efforts, she served as the chief of protocol for San Francisco – serving 10 mayors including myself.

“She had a remarkable talent for organizing events and representing our city with dignity and class, including hosting foreign heads of state. Charlotte really put San Francisco on the map as an international city.

“George once remarked ‘She’s married to me. But she’s also married to San Francisco.’ All San Franciscans should be grateful for that steadfast dedication to our city.

“Losing a friend is hard but losing one like Charlotte is even harder because she was such a remarkable and caring person. I will miss her greatly.”

###