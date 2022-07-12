Feinstein: Overturning Roe Endangers Lives of Women

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today delivered the following statement at a Judiciary Committee hearing examining the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade:

“Before the Supreme Court decided Roe v. Wade – nearly 50 years ago – abortions were risky and difficult to obtain. Women would travel to Mexico to seek an abortion from an unauthorized provider. Or they would attempt to self-induce an abortion using dangerous and potentially life-threatening methods.

“We know from those times – and I know from those times – that banning abortion care will not stop people from seeking abortions. It will only make abortion more deadly.

“Overturning Roe does nothing more than endanger the lives of women. I’m really deeply concerned that state efforts to ban and criminalize abortion will once again emerge and harm the ability of women to seek vital medical care.”

