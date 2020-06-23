Feinstein Supports ‘Justice in Policing Act’

Washington—Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today called on the Senate to pass the Justice in Policing Act. The bill, introduced by Senators Booker and Harris and Representatives Bass and Nadler, includes sweeping reforms to police practices.

Senator Feinstein released the following statement:

“The Justice in Policing Act, introduced in the Senate earlier this month, includes proposals that would implement real reforms and accountability to policing around the country.

“Unfortunately, the Republican bill the Senate is set to vote on this week fails to address the widespread problems that only seem to increase year after year.

“No one can watch the video of a police officer kneeling on George Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes and not conclude that we must take real, meaningful action to hold police accountable.

“The Justice in Policing Act would help confront the problem of police use of force and racism in policing through several measures. The bill:

Clarifies that lethal or deadly force should only be used when necessary.

Makes officers more accountable, both civilly and criminally, under the law.

Requires police departments to ban chokeholds and carotid holds in order to receive federal funds.

Creates a nationwide registry of police misconduct.

“Meaningful reform is long overdue. Yet the Republican bill only focuses on collecting additional data on a problem we already know exists rather than addressing the underlying issues of systematic racism and police use of force.

“If the Senate won’t take the Justice in Policing Act up right away, then Chairman Graham should immediately schedule time in committee for us to debate this important legislation.”

