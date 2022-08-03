Feinstein: Grants Will Bolster Economy, Workforce Development in California

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today applauded two Department of Commerce grants that will bolster workforce development in California. The grants were awarded as part of the $500 million Good Jobs Challenge funded by President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law on March 11, 2021.

The Foundation for California Community Colleges has been awarded $21 million to collaborate with industry and educational institutions to develop statewide infrastructure to support training in forest health and fire safety. As climate change increases the frequency and severity of wildfires, California must train and employ more forestry and wildfire experts.

“Climate change is making wildfires more frequent, more intense and more deadly,” Senator Feinstein said. “As California works to adapt to the changing nature of wildfires, we must ensure we have sufficient personnel to work in the growing forestry and wildfire prevention sectors. This grant will help create new pathways for Californians to find good paying jobs while preparing our state to better deal with wildfires.”

The Fresno County Economic Development Corporation will receive $23 million to partner workers with dozens of local employers to develop the local workforce and economy to meet the challenges of the 21st century. This grant will fund development to help diversify the Central Valley’s agriculture-based economy in four growing industries: financial services, manufacturing, transportation/distribution and building/construction.

“California is the nation’s largest agricultural-producing state, employing tens of thousands of farmworkers and leading the country in agricultural exports,” Senator Feinstein said. “But as our economy grows and develops, the needs and demands of our workforce change. This grant will help train the Central Valley’s workforce to meet the requirements of jobs in growing and emerging industries.”

