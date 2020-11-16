Feinstein Calls for Strict COVID-19 Control Measures in California

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the latest data related to coronavirus cases in California and across the country:

“California has reported more than 1 million cases of COVID-19, a grim milestone matched only by Texas. Tragically, more than 18,000 people have died. The daily average of new cases has risen an astonishing 89 percent from just two weeks ago. Because of that, I strongly support Governor Newsom’s decision to move 41 counties to the ‘Purple Tier,’ the state’s most restrictive category, in an attempt to control the virus.

“Even more alarming is the fact that these numbers are spiking before we’ve even hit Thanksgiving and the holidays, a time when many people will be tempted to let their guard down. Make no mistake, we’re in a perilous stage of this pandemic.

“It’s increasingly clear to me that California must re-implement the strict measures that helped us contain the virus over the summer. Failure to do so will only lead to more infections and, sadly, more deaths. The last eight months have been difficult for us all, but we must not let that deter us from doing what is absolutely necessary to save lives.”

###