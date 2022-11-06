Feinstein Statement on Continued Lies, Disinformation Concerning Pelosi Attack

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement regarding continued lies and disinformation about the attack against Paul Pelosi at his home in San Francisco:

“I am deeply disappointed by the continued disinformation and lies by prominent people on the other side of the aisle about the brutal attack against Paul Pelosi. The record has been clearly established in the media, in police reports and by the attacker himself while in police custody.

“Lies and disinformation around the attack are cruel and inhumane. An attack against the family member of an elected official should be universally condemned. Instead, these lies serve to further divide our society and spur more violence, just as the attacker was moved to violence by right-wing conspiracy theories.

“Leaders on the other side of the aisle have a responsibility to denounce these lies and put an end to them. I strongly condemn this kind of behavior and response.”

###