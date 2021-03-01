Feinstein Supports Efforts to Reunite Families Separated at Border

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) released the following statement on the decision announced today by the Department of Homeland Security to allow families separated by the Trump administration at the border the option to be reunified in the United States:

“The Biden administration’s decision to allow families separated at the border to be reunified in the United States is a welcome announcement. These families should then be allowed to remain in the United States rather than force them to take their children back to dangerous conditions in their home countries or remain separated.

“The previous administration’s inhumane decision to separate families at the border is having lasting harm, particularly on the more than 500 children who still haven’t been reunited with their parents.

“This policy is a stain on our country’s history. I’m proud that President Biden brought it to an end. Now we have a moral obligation to reunite every family as quickly as possible.”

Background:

In 2019, Senator Feinstein introduced the Keep Families Together Act, a bill to prohibit the separation of families at the border unless good cause is determined by a state official or child welfare expert. The bill was cosponsored by 41 members of the Senate.

