Feinstein Statement on Firing of IC IG Atkinson

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the firing of Michael Atkinson, the inspector general for the intelligence community:

“President Trump last night fired Michael Atkinson, the intelligence community’s inspector general. This is another example of retaliation against a U.S. official who faithfully executed the duties of his office.

“Mr. Atkinson demonstrated courage and integrity when he notified Congress last September about the president’s efforts to press Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 presidential election. He shared this information with Congress despite knowing that it would invite retaliation from the president.

“An inspector general is charged with rooting out government waste, fraud and abuse, and it is clear that the president wants someone in that role who is loyal to him, not the Constitution.

“I am deeply concerned by President Trump’s purge of longstanding and respected career officials across our government. Weakening our national security institutions is bad enough during a time of global calm; during the current instability we’re faced with, it’s particularly dangerous.”

