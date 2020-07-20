Feinstein: South Korean Alliance Critical to International Security

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on media reports that the Trump administration is considering a reduction of U.S. military personnel in South Korea:

“It’s troubling that the Trump administration is considering a reduction of U.S. troops in South Korea. This move would harm our national security, remove a vital deterrent to North Korean aggression and give China more influence in the region.

“South Korea has repeatedly offered to increase its share of the costs associated with hosting troops, but this administration keeps moving the goal posts on what it wants from South Korea.

“Besides breaking our alliance with South Korea, withdrawal also rewards North Korea’s erratic behavior and bolsters its pursuit of long-range nuclear weapons. I support negotiations and de-escalation with North Korea, but that can’t come at the expense of our relationship with South Korea.

“The administration should end its quarrel with South Korea and instead strengthen the alliance that has improved security for both nations for 70 years.”

