Feinstein Welcomes Normalized Relations Between Israel, UAE

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the announcement of an agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates to normalize relations:

“This agreement is a historic achievement that will enhance the security and welfare of Israel, the United Arab Emirates and the region. I applaud leaders of both countries for working together to establish full diplomatic relations.

“I commend the UAE’s courage and leadership in recognizing Israel and urge other Arab countries to follow suit. I also applaud Israel for agreeing to suspend plans to declare sovereignty over West Bank settlements, an act that would have jeopardized a two-state solution.

“These breakthroughs will promote stability through increased integration, paving the way for a more peaceful Middle East.”

###