Feinstein Applauds LA City Council for Banning Ghost Guns

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) released the following statement after the Los Angeles City Council unanimously voted to ban untraceable ghost guns:

“California continues to lead on gun safety with Los Angeles joining San Francisco and San Diego in banning ghost guns. Untraceable firearms have no business on our streets and I’m glad the city council acted decisively to remove them.

“Ghost guns are homemade firearms that are built using kits or 3-D printed parts. Because the guns are built from parts, they don’t have a serial number or require a background check to obtain one. That anonymity is key to making them increasingly popular for criminals.

“President Biden has taken action at the federal level and Democrats introduced congressional legislation to ban them. However, that legislation is currently being blocked by Senate Republicans so it’s important for more cities and counties to step up and join our effort to ban ghost guns.

“We need commonsense solutions to end the epidemic of gun violence plaguing our communities and that includes banning untraceable ghost guns.”

Background:

Senator Feinstein joined with Senators Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) to introduce the Untraceable Firearms Act to close the ghost gun loophole.





to close the ghost gun loophole. She and Senator Padilla (D-Calif.) last week called on the Los Angeles City Council to approve the ordinance banning ghost guns.

