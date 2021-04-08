Feinstein Applauds DOD Decision to Establish Space Systems Command in California

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today applauded the Defense Department decision to establish the U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command at Los Angeles Air Force Base in El Segundo, Calif. This command will be responsible for developing, testing, acquiring, fielding and maintaining defense space technologies.

This work has a long tradition in El Segundo, where Space and Missile Systems Center has been working on some of our country’s most difficult and pressing national security challenges since the 1960s.

“I commend the Defense Department on its decision to establish one of three U.S. Space Force commands in California. Between Los Angeles Air Force Base, Vandenberg and much of the nation’s aerospace industry, California has been a leader in space for decades,” Feinstein said. “This is an exciting time as we develop new and innovative space-based technologies while also ensuring we have the most advanced capabilities to defend against any threats to our interests in space. Locating Space Systems Command at Los Angeles Air Force Base ensures the Space Force will continue providing cutting-edge space technology to the military.

“California remains the driver of innovation in our country, and establishing Space Systems Command here honors our rich tradition in space research and development. I look forward to the continued cooperation between the federal and civilian space industry and the great successes to come.”

