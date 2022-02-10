Feinstein: California Receives $57 Million for Electric Vehicle Charging

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) released the following statement after the Biden administration announced it will invest nearly $615 million included in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act on building electric vehicle charging stations nationwide, including nearly $57 million in California:

“The Biden administration’s announcement that it will invest nearly $57 million on electric vehicle charging stations in California is great news for our state. California already is leading the way to a net-zero carbon future and this will greatly help that effort.

“Nearly half of the electric vehicles sold in the United States are in California, accounting for 9 percent of cars on our state’s roads today. In Southern California, electric cars have led to a 4 percent reduction in nitrogen oxide emissions from passenger cars.

“But a large-scale transition to electric vehicles won’t happen without a nationwide network of charging stations. Today’s announcement is a major step in that direction.”

