Feinstein Applauds Biden Administration’s Cancer Moonshot Efforts

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement supporting President Biden and his administration on their commitment to finding a cure for cancer:

“Cancer kills more than half a million Americans each year. It touches us all. I’ve lost two husbands and many friends to this terrible disease, which is why I so strongly support President Biden’s devotion to finding a cure.

“The United States has long been at the forefront of medical innovation and scientific discovery. President Biden’s cancer moonshot is another opportunity to show the world our strength and resolve by finally eradicating the 100-plus illnesses we call cancer.

“President Biden took several key actions today. He announced the first director of ARPA-H, a new federal agency driving biomedical innovation. He signed an executive order launching a National Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Initiative to support cutting-edge biotechnologies. And he outlined the Cancer Cabinet’s work to support research and development initiatives across the country.

“Just as President Kennedy inspired the nation 60 years ago with his vision to reach the moon, I’m heartened by President Biden’s vision to eradicate cancer. We all dream of the day, hopefully soon, when no one will have to suffer from this horrible disease or the pain of losing a loved one to it.”

