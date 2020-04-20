Feinstein, Wyden, Crapo, Merkley, Risch, Colleagues Call for Financial Security for Rural Communities

Washington – Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) joined Senators Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), James Risch (R-Idaho) and a bipartisan group of their colleagues to call for the Senate to finally provide much-needed financial certainty during the coronavirus pandemic for rural communities to ensure long-term funding needed for essential services.

In a letter addressed to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), the senators pushed for, “a long-term solution for the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act (SRS) and Payments in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) programs at the next possible opportunity.”

“The stop and start authorizations and payments under SRS and PILT have wreaked havoc on rural America for decades, and now, with the COVID-19 pandemic, the budgets of these rural counties are decimated. These two programs fund roads, schools, law enforcement, and essential county services, such as public health programs,” the senators wrote. “With inadequate funding and now additional demands on their resources, rural communities and counties are at the breaking point.”

In addition to Feinstein, Wyden, Crapo, Merkley and Risch on this letter were Senators Michael F. Bennet (D-Colo.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Tom Udall (D-N.M.), Martha McSally (R-Ariz.), Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), Cory Gardner (R-Colo.), Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Jon Tester (D-Mont.), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Tina Smith (D-Minn.), Dan Sullivan (R-Ark.), Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) and Patty Murray, D-Wash.

The letter is available here and below.

Dear Majority Leader McConnell and Minority Leader Schumer:

Following up on the State, County and Locality Stabilization Fund passed as part of the CARES Act in late March 2020, we believe there is an opportunity to further stabilize local government funding in rural counties throughout America. We respectfully request a long-term solution for the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act (SRS) and Payments in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) programs at the next possible opportunity.

The stop and start authorizations and payments under SRS and PIL T have wreaked havoc on rural America for decades, and now, with the COVID-19 pandemic, the budgets of these rural counties are decimated. These two programs fund roads, schools, law enforcement, and essential county services, such as public health programs. With inadequate funding and now additional demands on their resources, rural communities and counties are at the breaking point.

Despite being small, rural, and generally relatively remote, county governments that rely on SRS and PIL T are responding to the same national health crisis facing larger cities and urban areas. Extending these two programs has wide, bipartisan support, which was on display as recently as 2019, when the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee held a legislative hearing on PIL T and SRS, and received testimony on legislation that would permanently extend SRS and build on the historic link between timber receipts and county payments.

In order to assist these rural counties' response to the current public health crisis, as well as to invest in infrastructure, schools, and law enforcement, Congress must consider long-term solutions for PIL T and SRS as soon as possible to ensure viability for these programs for generations to come.

Sincerely,

###